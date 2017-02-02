Concert for Stewy features 30 local musicians

One of the largest gatherings of local musicians will take place at the Wheeler Opera House on Saturday.

The benefit concert celebrating and remembering the life of Stewart Oksenhorn will feature 30 local musicians. Throughout the community, Oskenhorn was known as “Stewy.”

Oksenhorn, who passed away three years ago, served as the Aspen Times’ entertainment editor for two decades.

Musicians coming from across Colorado will perform Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan covers, with Brothers Keeper acting as the house band. Proceeds from the event will go to the musicians involved.