Cornerstone Classical School wants to provide rigorous, religious education

By 5 minutes ago

The Cornerstone Classical School in Basalt is one of two of its kind in all of Colorado. It’s a non-denominational Christian school, which prides itself on academic rigor.


They teach Latin, for example, and the one senior graduating this year has to write and defend a 5,000-word thesis.

 

In a classroom with Kindergartners and first graders, a student named Jude sits at his desk. He’s working on a worksheet and, at the top, has written his name: J-U-B-E. The lowercase “d” is actually a “b.”

 

He and his classmate are working on the sentence, “the busy bee worked quickly.” “Quickly” they know is an adverb. The pencils they’re using are too big for their little hands and they keep dropping them on the desk, which makes a drum-rolling sound.

 

Yet they know what an adverb is? What about a verb?

 

“A verb shows action, there’s no doubt, it tells what the subject does like sing and shout!” both children said.

 

Rhymes, rhythm and repetition are an essential part of the classical pedagogy, said Steve Marshall, who’s the school’s headmaster and one of its 18 teachers for the 40 students. In Mrs. DeBose’s fifth grade class, three students sing about prepositions to the familiar tune of “The Lone Ranger.”

 

The goal is to give students the verbal skills they need to articulate themselves precisely. Marshall teaches a seventh grade class on the First World War, called “Omnibus.” It’s history, literature and theology all rolled into one.  

 

“What’s the difference between murdering and fighting in war?” Marshall asked his class after reading them a poem about mustard gas. One student raised her hand and argued murder implies killing the innocent, while fighting in war is much more honorable. Mid-sentence, however, she got confused and asked what the different sides were fighting for during WWI.

 

“That’s a great question,” Marshall said. “What were they fighting for?”

 

Marshall doesn’t want typical “Sunday school” answers to his questions. He wants his students to dive in, headfirst, and wrestle with the material. He’s serious about education. On the walls of his office, five swords are hung. He gives these to his eighth graders upon graduation, to congratulate them for how hard they’ve worked.  

 

In the morning, when the students get to school around 8 a.m., they first go to a morning prayer. Not all the students are Christians, but that doesn’t matter. There’s singing. One student performs a short sermon. Before all this, they say two separate pledges of allegiance. One to the U.S., the other to the “Christian flag.” Marshall doesn’t want to indoctrinate his students; he wants them to think critically, but he wants them to do so “in joyful submission to God.”

 

If a student of his excelled in school, and then decided for themselves they didn’t want to be Christian anymore, has the school succeeded or has it failed?

 

“We have succeeded,” said Marshall. “Our job is not to make students Christians. That’s the parents, that’s the families, that’s the church. We are not a church, we’re a school.” He added, however, that knowledge is a powerful tool and can be “dangerous” without the guidance of scripture.

 

Along with the swords in Marshall’s office, there’s a shield and a knight’s helmet. The senior graduating in May will have his pick of the two. He’ll leave the school, Marshall hopes, equipped with powerful tools and ones that knows how to use.

Tags: 
Basalt
Roaring Fork Valley School District
Cornerstone Classical School
Christianity
Aspen Community Church

Related Content

Basalt mayor pursues creation of a 'sanctuary city'

By Feb 7, 2017

In a recent executive order, President Donald Trump took aim at “sanctuary cities.” These are places that, supposedly, don’t comply with federal immigration authorities.

Radio La Tricolor: A 'bridge' for the valley's Latino community

By Jan 25, 2017
Aspen Public Radio News

At Valley Meats in Carbondale, four men sit on their lunch break in complete silence, starting at their phones. The valley’s only local, Spanish-language radio station plays in the background: La Tricolor, 107.1.

Aspen Community Church turns 125

By Mar 18, 2015
Elise Thatcher

The Aspen Community Church is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Aspen Public Radio’s Elise Thatcher visited on Tuesday, and has this story.

Bryan Dunnewald is practicing on the organ, in the sanctuary of the community church.  He’ll be performing here tonight. “I think the most interesting thing about this church is that it’s what I would consider a small town or country church,” says Dunnewald. “But it has a really nice acoustic, which is rare."

New Pastor Takes Helm at Aspen Community Church

By Sep 18, 2014
Elise Thatcher

The Aspen Community Church has a new leader. Reverend Mike Nickerson has settled in after about two months on the job, and is excited to be in the Roaring Fork Valley. Nickerson, who goes by "Pastor Mike," has lived in a variety of places, most recently on the Front Range and the Pacific Northwest. At previous churches, he’s been successful at bringing in new members, and he says he’s already noticed there’s a spiritual undertone to the Valley. Nickerson talks with APR’s Elise Thatcher.