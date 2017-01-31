Council nominations now open

Prospective candidates for Aspen City Council and mayor can now throw their hat in the ring for this spring’s election.

There are two council positions up for grabs, as well as the mayoral seat. Current Mayor Steve Skadron has already picked up his petition to run for his third and final term.

Candidates need 25 signatures from registered Aspen voters in order to have their name placed on the May 2 ballot. Citizens can only sign on to support one council candidate and one mayoral candidate.

Ward Hauenstein, who led the referendum against 2015’s Base 2 lodge proposal, has picked up a petition for one of the open council seats. Current councilmembers Art Daily and Ann Mullins both close out their current term this year.

No citizen-led ballot measures were submitted by the January deadline. City Council still has time to pose questions to the public.