Next month in schools up and down the Valley, professional poets from across the country will be teaching Roaring Fork Valley students how to write and perform poetry.

It’s part of Aspen Words winter programming. Jamie Kravitz, managing director of Aspen Words spoke with Carolyne Heldman about it. They also discussed the upcoming Summer Words program and a new literacy prize the organization just announced.

For more information on Aspen Words, click here.