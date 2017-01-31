Cross Currents-Gorsuch Haus

Gorsuch Haus is a proposed 60-room lodge at the base of Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain. In September, the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to advise City Council to deny approval. Since then, the developers have made some changes to the size and scale of the project.

Gorsuch and his partners are scheduled to go before City Council for a public hearing on Feb. 13. To learn more about Gorsuch Haus, click here.

