Cross Currents-Maria Semple

By 1 hour ago
Writer and Aspenite Maria Semple’s latest novel “Today will be Different” appeared on many “Best of 2016” lists. She spoke to Carolyne Heldman about the book.

The new novel will soon be made into a limited television series starring Julia Roberts.  

Cross Currents
Carolyne Heldman
maria semple

