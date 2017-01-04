Related Program: CrossCurrents Cross Currents-Maria Semple By Carolyne Heldman • 1 hour ago Related Program: CrossCurrents TweetShareGoogle+Email Writer and Aspenite Maria Semple’s latest novel “Today will be Different” appeared on many “Best of 2016” lists. She spoke to Carolyne Heldman about the book. The new novel will soon be made into a limited television series starring Julia Roberts. Listen Listening... / 28:55 Tags: Cross CurrentsCarolyne Heldmanmaria sempleTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cross Currents-Art Base and Hudson Reed Ensemble By Carolyne Heldman • Dec 7, 2016 This week on Cross Currents, the Art Base has an opening Friday evening featuring Isa Catto's latest work. Cross Currents-David Houggy and Maya Hunt By Carolyne Heldman • Nov 30, 2016 This week on Cross Currents is the president of the Aspen Science Center, David Houggy, along with the newly hired Maya Hunt, education coordinator on their Preschool Education Program. Cross Currents-Aspen Community Theatre By Carolyne Heldman • Nov 15, 2016 This week on Cross Currents, Aspen Community Theatre's fall production, "40 Years of Laughter and Tears," with Jeannie Walla, Tammy Barr and David Dyer.