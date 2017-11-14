Cross Currents: Nov. 15, 2017

The news about rising premiums might be making some people a little sick to their stomach.

So what’s causing premiums to go up? And what steps can someone take to negotiate the health insurance landscape?

Today on Cross Currents, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel talks about the big picture behind rising premiums. He's the vice provost for global initiatives and chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania. He’s also a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

We’ll also discuss health insurance in the Roaring Fork Valley with Mark Devlin, an insurance broker from Devlin Financial Service, and Ross Brooks, CEO of community health organization Mountain Family Health.