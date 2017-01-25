D.C. march a moment of hope

Among the half-a-million citizens who traveled to Washington DC last weekend for a protest march after the Trump inauguration was valley resident Mitzi Rapkin. She was in tears after the presidential election. In the following days when the women’s action march in was announced for the inaugural weekend, she didn’t think twice about joining in.

This week Rapkin joined Aspen Public Radio’s Alycin Bektesh in the studio about being on the ground for the historic event. Rapkin is the former news director at Aspen Public Radio, and host of the weekly literature show First Draft.