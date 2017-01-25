D.C. march a moment of hope

By 6 seconds ago

Credit facebook.com/mitzi.rapkin

  Among the half-a-million citizens who traveled to Washington DC last weekend for a protest march after the Trump inauguration was valley resident Mitzi Rapkin. She was in tears after the presidential election. In the following days when the women’s action march in was announced for the inaugural weekend, she didn’t think twice about joining in.


This week Rapkin joined Aspen Public Radio’s Alycin Bektesh in the studio about being on the ground for the historic event. Rapkin is the former news director at Aspen Public Radio, and host of the weekly literature show First Draft.

 

Tags: 
Women's March
Mitzi Rapkin

Related Content

Women’s march in Aspen: ‘I still have a voice’

By Jan 22, 2017
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

A thousand people took to the streets and slopes on Saturday in Aspen as part of a nationwide show of solidarity. The group ski and march through town came on President Trump’s first day in office, in response to divisive campaign rhetoric.

'Love And Unity' Major Focus On Women’s March In Denver

By editor Jan 23, 2017

Thousands of people gathered in Denver on a sunny, crisp Saturday in January for a planned rally. Many in the crowd, made up of about 80 percent women, held up signs such as “Lets [sic] Make America Smart Again,” “We Shall Overcomb,”  “Build Bridges Not Walls” and “We need a leader not a tweeter.”