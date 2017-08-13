Demolition of Grand Avenue Bridge closes Colorado River put-ins for 10 days

Shoshone, Grizzly Creek and No Name put-ins are closing for 10 days, starting Monday. Boaters need to find somewhere else to recreate, as only some commercial guides will still be able to use them.

During the 10-day period, crews are demolishing the aging Grand Avenue Bridge. The Colorado Department of Transportation said it’s closing the put-ins to keep boaters safe.

Monday morning also marks the beginning of the Grand Avenue Bridge closure. As the new bridge is built, traffic will be rerouted onto Midland Avenue.