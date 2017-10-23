Detours Tuesday for take two on Main and Mill streets work

The intersection of Main Street and Mill Street will again be under construction on Tuesday.
Motorists will encounter delays in downtown Aspen today as the city works to realign a popular intersection.

The traffic pattern on southbound Mill street, approaching Main, has been reconfigured twice within two years.

Tuesday’s detour is necessary as lines are repainted to switch the turn lanes. A new feature will also be added. As part of what is known as a “complete streets” initiative, a wide, solid-green bike lane will be added. The idea is to think of the roads holistically, and make them as user friendly for cyclists and pedestrians as they are for cars.

The delays begin at 8 a.m., and Rio Grande Place will be used as a detour. The area is already full of traffic cones due to work at the Hotel Jerome blocking off Bleecker street.  

Pete Rice, senior project manager for the engineering department, anticipates that work will be completed by 4 p.m.

For more than a century mass has been held regularly at St. Mary’s, even when miners moved out and the town’s population shrank.