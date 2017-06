Ann Mullins and Ward Hauenstein fought their way through a crowded field to be elected to Aspen City Council. Mullins was elected in the first round of voting. Hauenstein was elected Tuesday night by a narrow margin of just 29 votes in the runoff election.

Christin and Alycin Bektesh sat down to talk about sthe mood on election night, big decisions facing the council and what the new dynamic might bring.