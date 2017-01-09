Diesel fuel-tanker crashes and spills on I-70, near Gypsum

By 4 seconds ago

Credit CDOT

I-70 between Gypsum and Dotsero has been closed for most of the day. A fuel tanker crashed into a delivery truck full of empty beer cans.

The tanker rolled over into the median between the east and westbound lanes. It was carrying 9,000 gallons of diesel; around 2,000 of those gallons spilled out before the hazmat team arrived to prevent it from seeping into the nearby Eagle River.  

 

A third vehicle was involved in the collision, but was able to drive away. No injuries were reported. The accident happened at 6:15 a.m. When the accident initially occurred, traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions, but now traffic is being redirected onto Old Highway 6, which is a frontage road.

Tags: 
CDOT
Gypsum
I-70
Interstate 70
ski traffic
traffic delays

Related Content

Traffic, taxes and tech: Takeaways from CDOT executive director

By Dec 18, 2016

With increasing populations and out-of-state travelers, there are more drivers on Colorado’s roads than ever before.

Valley Roundup for Dec. 16, 2016

By Dec 16, 2016
Barbara Platts/Aspen Public Radio

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.