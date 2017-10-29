Dr. Deepak Chopra weighs in on Aspen's wellbeing By Claire Woodcock • 37 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Deepak Chopra, M.D. Credit Courtesy of Deepak Chopra Dr. Deepak Chopra is an American author and spiritualist. He was in Aspen last week to promote his latest book, “You Are The Universe: Discovering Your Cosmic Self and Why It Matters.” Claire Woodcock sat down with him to discuss Aspen’s wellbeing. Listen Listening... / 2:21 Tags: Dr. Deepak Chopraaspen city of wellbeingYou are the universe: discovering your cosmic self and why it mattersDeepak ChopraTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Aspen City of Wellbeing ‘Leads with Love’ this weekend By Claire Woodcock • Oct 26, 2017 Seth Beckton The second annual ‘Lead With Love’ yoga and wellness retreat kicked off Thursday.