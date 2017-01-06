Eagle County’s manager steps down

Brent McFall, Eagle County manager
Eagle County is losing its manager on Feb. 3; Brent McFall is retiring.


McFall has held his position since March of 2015. The county attorney, Bryan Treu will fill in for six months. Eagle’s Board of Commissioners is currently deciding how they’ll fully replace McFall. They might reach out for recommendations from other towns, or hire a head-hunting firm to locate talent.

 

McFall’s departure comes on the heels of Basalt’s town manager resigning. The town has hired a recruiting firm for its search.

 

 

