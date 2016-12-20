Eagle resolves to become a 'more inclusive' county

By Dec 20, 2016


Eagle County’s Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday. They discussed sidewalks, recycling and discrimination.  

The elected officials want Eagle to become a “more inclusive county.” This is what the Board of Commissioners decided when they passed a resolution stating just that.

Instances of discrimination and harassment have ramped up in the wake of November’s election.

The resolution is symbolic in many ways, but it comes after more concrete actions have been taken within the local government.

The county is developing what are called “community navigators,” who serve to explain to people what services are available to them, regardless of immigration status.

 

Eagle County
Kathy Chandler-Henry

