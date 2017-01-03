Environmental speaker series returns for winter

Rio Grande Park's beautiful ponds are also hard at work managing Aspen's stormwater. April Long, the city's stormwater manager, will be discussing how engineers mimic nature at the first Naturalist Night lecture.
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

The Naturalist Night lecture series kicks off Wednesday evening in Carbondale, beginning another season for a Roaring Fork Valley staple.


The first speaker in the winter series is Aspen’s stormwater director April Long, who will discuss how city engineers are working to mimic nature in managing runoff.

The lectures are a collaboration between the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, Wilderness Workshop and the Roaring Fork Audubon Society. This season, speakers will tackle issues like the balance between outdoor recreation and conservation, climate change and energy development.

Naturalists Nights are Wednesday evenings in Carbondale and Thursdays in Aspen through March 8.   

