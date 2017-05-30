EOTC mobility results revealed

Credit Elise Thatcher

Last year, transportation officials from Aspen, Snowmass Village and Pitkin County commissioned a study on how best to improve traffic from Brush Creek to Aspen.

The results of that analysis will be revealed Wednesday.

The Elected Officials Transportation Committee (EOTC) specifically requested an analysis of what impact a light rail could have, as opposed to an upgraded version of the current Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operations.

Data shows already 40 percent of people coming into Aspen in the mornings are riding the bus.

Lead consultant Ralph Trapani said just a few tweaks could improve the current Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s (RFTA) efficiency throughout each day.

“The service plan for the BRT could be refined because many of those busses in the mid day are not as full,” said Trapani. “Those are some of the things we are looking at  – not only technology – but how the RFTA service could be used in the future.”  

An improved BRT system could also include electric and driverless busses. All this is in contrast to the half-billion dollar price tag a new light rail system would have.

All options will be presented at an open house this evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College Aspen campus.

 

Since last year the Colorado Department of Transportation has been working to get local communities to pony up millions of dollars, arguing the bridge replacement is important for the entire Valley. Pitkin County and Aspen punted the request to the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, a board that represents Pitkin, Aspen and Snowmass Village.