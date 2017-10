Next week, crews will be replacing signs in the Hanging Lake Tunnel; traffic will be delayed all night and into the morning.

The new signs will be lit by LED lights, therefore will be more energy efficient. From midnight to 5 a.m., Monday through Thursday, traffic will only be allowed through the tunnel three times an hour.

Delays will also occur from 7 p.m. to midnight, and again from 5 to 7 a.m., as one lane will be closed.

This is a $3 million project, being carried out by Casper Electric.