First Draft

First Draft: Carmen Maria Machado

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org 16 minutes ago

Carmen Maria Machado
Credit Tom Storm

Carmen Maria Machado's debut short story collection, Her Body and Other Parties, was a finalist for the National Book Award and the winner of the Bard Fiction Prize. She is a fiction writer, critic, and essayist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, NPR, Los Angeles Review of Books, VICE, and elsewhere.  Her memoir House in Indiana is forthcoming in 2019 from Graywolf Press.

