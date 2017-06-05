Related Program: 
First Draft

First Draft - Chavisa Woods

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org 32 minutes ago

Chavisa Woods

Chavisa Woods is the author of Love Does Not Make me Gentle or Kind, The Albino Album, and Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country.  Love Does Not Make Me Gentle or Kind was a Finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Debut Fiction. Woods was the recipient of the 2009 Jerome Foundation Award for emerging writers. Chavisa Woods has featured as a reader and collaborative performer with a number of renowned institutions and festivals including The Whitney Museum, The Hot Festival, The NYC HOWL Festival, The Vision Festival, Penn State, The New School, Sarah Lawrence College, and others.

Related Content

First Draft - Lauren Holmes

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Jun 13, 2016
Beowolf Sheehan

Lauren Holmes grew up in upstate New York. She received a BA from Wellesley College and an MFA from Hunter College, where she was a Hertog Fellow and a teaching fellow. Her work has appeared in Granta, where she was a 2014 New Voice, and in Guernica. Holmes lives in New York’s Hudson Valley.  Her short story collection is called Barbara the Slut.

First Draft - Melissa Bank

By Jun 2, 2014
Marion Ettlinger

Melissa Bank is the author of the bestseller The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing and The Wonderspot. She won the 1993 Nelson Algren Award for short fiction. She has published stories in the Chicago Tribune, Zoetrope, The North American Review, Other Voices, and Ascent. Her work has also been heard on Selected Shorts” on National Public Radio. She holds an MFA from Cornell University and divides her time between New York City and East Hampton.

First Draft - Jamie Quatro

By Apr 14, 2014
Kristen Brock Hires

Jamie Quatro’s debut collection, I Want To Show You More is a New York Times Notable Book, NPR Best Book of 2013, Indie Next pick, and New York Times Editors’ Choice. It was named a Top 10 Book of 2013 by Dwight Garner in the New York Times and a Favorite Book of 2013 by James Wood in The New Yorker.  Quatro’s work has appeared in Tin House, Ploughshares, The Kenyon Review, McSweeney’s, AGNI, The New York Times, The New York Times Book Review, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of fellowships from Yaddo and The MacDowell Colony, as well as 2013 fellowships from both the Bread Loaf and the Sewanee Writers’ Conferences. Her stories are anthologized in the O.Henry Prize Stories 2013 and in the 9th edition of The Story and Its Writer (ed. Ann Charters, forthcoming). Quatro holds graduate degrees from the College of William & Mary and the Bennington College Writing Seminars, and is a Contributing Editor at Oxford American magazine. She lives with her family in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. www.jamiequatro.com