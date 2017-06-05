First Draft - Chavisa Woods

Chavisa Woods is the author of Love Does Not Make me Gentle or Kind, The Albino Album, and Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country. Love Does Not Make Me Gentle or Kind was a Finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Debut Fiction. Woods was the recipient of the 2009 Jerome Foundation Award for emerging writers. Chavisa Woods has featured as a reader and collaborative performer with a number of renowned institutions and festivals including The Whitney Museum, The Hot Festival, The NYC HOWL Festival, The Vision Festival, Penn State, The New School, Sarah Lawrence College, and others.