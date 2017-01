Christopher Castellani is the son of Italian immigrants and a native of Wilmington, Delaware. He resides in Boston, where he is the artistic director of Grub Street, one of the country's leading non-profit creative writing centers. He is the author of three critically-acclaimed novels, A Kiss from Maddalena—winner of the Massachusetts Book Award in 2004— The Saint of Lost Things, a BookSense (IndieBound) Notable Book; and All This Talk of Love , a New York Times Editors' Choice and finalist for the Ferro-Grumley Literary Award.