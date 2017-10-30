First Draft: Lu Spinney

Related Program: 
Lu Spinney

Lu Spinney was born in Cape Town and spent her childhood on a farm in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, later moving with her family to the Indian Ocean coast north of Durban. After university, she left South Africa to live in Nice and Paris, before settling in London.  Beyond the High Blue Air is her first book.

First Draft - Akhil Sharma

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Jun 22, 2015
Bill Miller

  Akhil Sharma is the author of An Obedient Father, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Best American Short Stories, and O. Henry Award Stories. A native of Delhi, he lives in New York City and is an assistant professor of English at Rutgers University, Newark. His latest novel is Family Life, which won the 2015 Folio Prize for fiction.

First Draft - Elizabeth McCracken

By Mar 30, 2015
Edward Carey

Elizabeth McCracken is the author of five books: Here’s Your Hat What’s Your Hurry (stories), the novels The Giant’s House and Niagara Falls All Over Again, the memoir An Exact Replica of a Figment of My Imagination, and the forthcoming Thunderstruck & Other Stories.  She’s received grants and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Liguria Study Center, the American Academy in Berlin, the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

She has taught creative writing at Western Michigan University, the University of Oregon, the University of Houston, and the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.  She holds the James A. Michener Chair in Fiction at the University of Texas, Austin, and boy are her arms tired.

First Draft: Jon McGregor

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Oct 16, 2017

Jon McGregor is a British novelist and short story writer. In 2002, his first novel, If Nobody Speaks of Remarkable Things, was long listed for the Booker Prize as its youngest contender. His second book, So Many Ways to Begin, and fourth novel, Reservoir 13, were long listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2006  and 2017 respectively.