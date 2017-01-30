First Draft - Marcy Dermansky

Related Program: 
Marcy Dermansky

Marcy Dermansky

Marcy Dermansky is the author of the critically acclaimed novels The Red Car, Bad Marie and Twins. 

Marcy has received fellowships from The MacDowell Colony and The Edward Albee Foundation.  She is the winner of the Smallmouth Press Andre Dubus Novella Award and Story Magazine Carson McCuller short story prize.  Marcy received her Bachelor of Arts at Haverford College and her Master of Arts at the Center for Writers at the University of Southern, Mississippi. She lives in Montclair, New Jersey with her daughter Nina.

