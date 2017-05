Skip Horack is the author of The Other Joseph , as well as two previous books: the novel The Eden Hunter, which was a 2010 New York Times Editors’ Choice; and the story collection The Southern Cross, winner of the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference 2008 Bakeless Fiction Prize. His work has appeared in Oxford American, Epoch, The Southern Review, Narrative Magazine, and elsewhere. He is a former Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, where he was also a Wallace Stegner Fellow.