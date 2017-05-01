First Draft - Sarah Gerard

Leslie Jamison was born in Washington DC and grew up in Los Angeles. Since then, she's lived in Iowa, Nicaragua, New Haven, and New York and worked as a baker, an office temp, an innkeeper, a tutor, and a medical actor. Every one of these was a world; they're still in her. Her novel is called The Gin Closet and her collection of essays is called The Empathy Exams. Leslie Jamison a columnist for the New York Times Book Review, and is currently finishing a doctoral dissertation at Yale about addiction narratives. www.lesliejamison.com