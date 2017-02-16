Former NYC mayor Bloomberg returning to Aspen

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg returns to The Aspen Institute this weekend as part of the Hurst Lecture Series. Claire Woodcock has the story.

On Sunday, the philanthropist and founder of Bloomberg L.P. will join business executive and institute emeritus chairman Robert Steel onstage.

The discussion will include a new initiative from Bloomberg Philanthropies and The Aspen Institute. It involves experts and major cities worldwide preparing for the future of autonomous vehicles.

Since Bloomberg and the institute rolled out the plan last fall, 15 major cities worldwide have signed on.

The institute has confirmed that tickets for the public have sold out and personal recording of the event will not be permitted. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org