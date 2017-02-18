Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Mahershala Ali; James Baldwin; Director Raoul Peck

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Moonlight,' Actor Mahershala Ali Found Characters He Recognized: Ali has earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Juan, a drug dealer who becomes an unlikely father figure to a boy who is being bullied at school and neglected at home.

Director Raoul Peck: James Baldwin Was 'Speaking Directly To Me': Baldwin "gave me very early on the instruments I needed to ... deconstruct the world around me," Peck says. His documentary, I Am Not Your Negro, chronicles the life of the civil rights era writer. This story features a 1986 interview with Baldwin, followed by a recent conversation with Peck.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

