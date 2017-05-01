GarCo pushes alternative commuting during construction

A new seven-month challenge aimed at keeping drivers off the road during construction of the Grand Avenue Bridge launched Monday.

 

Garfield Clean Energy is offering prizes and events for commuters who get out of the car and onto a bike or bus; carpoolers can participate too.  

This is the third year for the Ride Garfield County program, but with the closure of Grand Avenue Bridge looming, event organizers say alternative transportation will be even more important. A recent study showed that, with current traffic levels, drivers could see hour-long delays.

Ride Garfield County is also part of the National Bike Challenge, which encourages bike commuting. Anyone in the county who logs cycling miles will contribute to Ride Garfield’s team. Last year, the community finished ninth in its division.

