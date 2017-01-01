GarCo Sheriff warns of phone scammers

The Garfield County Sheriff's office is reporting a hike in phone scams. Their advice to the public is to stay calm and carry on.

The scammers will say they’re from the sheriff's office, or the IRS. They often use the real names of officers or government employees. If you’re contacted by a scammer, the story might go something like this: You owe money for something, like late taxes, a loan, a car payment or something like that.

If you don’t pay them right then and there, there will be consequences, like an increase in fine. Officials say don’t believe them. The scammers often work on weekends, in order to make it harder for victims to call government offices and verify the scammers’ claims.