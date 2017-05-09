Gardner may be deciding vote on methane rule

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to consider repealing an Obama-era regulation on methane emissions Wednesday. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner is reportedly still undecided.

The House of Representatives passed a Congressional Review Act in February to repeal a Bureau of Land Management rule aimed at reducing methane emissions from oil and gas development.

According to media reports, Gardner is one of two undecided votes. Local environmental groups like Wilderness Workshop have been vocal in opposition to the act, but industry group Western Energy Alliance has made passing the measure a top priority.

The federal law is modeled in part after a similar one in Colorado, which would not be affected by the vote.