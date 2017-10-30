Garfield County susses out 2018 budget

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Garfield County

Garfield County’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 31, to discuss the 2018 budget.

The district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department are first up and, when the day is done, commissioners will have reviewed budgets for eight different departments.

This is the public’s last chance to weigh in on how the county portions its funds. The proposed 2018 budget is around $106 million, roughly the same as this year’s. The stagnant budget is thanks, largely, to a lack of increase in property tax revenue.  

Commissioners are scheduled to adopt the budget by Nov. 13.

 

Tags: 
Garfield County
Garfield County Commisisoners
Garfield County budget

Related Content

Garfield County tightens belt to balance budget

By Oct 5, 2017
Garfield County

Garfield County just released its projected budget for 2018; it’s been described as “very fiscally conservative.”

Garfield County to adjust precinct lines after election

By Oct 2, 2017
Garfield County

For the purposes of elections, counties are divided up into precincts and, on Monday, the Garfield County Board of Commissioners approved the redrawing of precinct lines in Carbondale and New Castle.

Rifle votes on retail pot ban

By Sep 11, 2017
silverpeakapothecary.com

The City of Rifle has an election Tuesday, Sept. 12. Voters will elect new council members and will have a say in allowing the sale of recreational marijuana.