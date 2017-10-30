Garfield County susses out 2018 budget

Garfield County’s Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 31, to discuss the 2018 budget.

The district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department are first up and, when the day is done, commissioners will have reviewed budgets for eight different departments.

This is the public’s last chance to weigh in on how the county portions its funds. The proposed 2018 budget is around $106 million, roughly the same as this year’s. The stagnant budget is thanks, largely, to a lack of increase in property tax revenue.

Commissioners are scheduled to adopt the budget by Nov. 13.