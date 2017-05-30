Glenwood’s bridge detour is being repaved, pre-closure

Glenwood Springs is preparing for the closure of the Grand Avenue Bridge. This week, there’s a preview of the road ahead, and it’s being repaved.

Crews downtown will grind away at old asphalt on Wednesday night, then repave roughly a whole block, near city hall.

This is in preparation for the bridge closure in August. Midland Avenue will be the only way in and out of town and, therefore, it will see an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Towards the end of this week, crews will narrow Midland Avenue to one lane as they repave. This will take longer, probably about two weeks.

At exit 116, I-70’s eastbound on-ramp is closed each morning, Monday through Friday, from 6 to 9 a.m.

The Grand Avenue Bridge is the largest infrastructure project on the Western Slope in 25 years.