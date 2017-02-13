Gorsuch in front of council tonight

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy rendering

Aspen City Council is taking another look at a large development proposal for the base of Aspen mountain Monday night.

The controversial Gorsuch Haus has drawn criticism for the size of the planned hotel and the placement of a plaza at the bottom of the 1A chairlift.

The planning commission voted 6-0 recommending denial of the project because of its size. The hotel would stretch more than one city block and spill on to South Aspen, Hill, and Summit streets.

In order to build the hotel, commercial space, a new ski lift, and affordable housing units, the land in question would need to be re-zoned. City planning staff believes that the project needs more review, and suggests that council delay or table the public hearing.

Tags: 
Gorsuch
Gorsuch Haus

Related Content

Lift 1A hotel proposal draws a crowd in Aspen

By Marci Krivonen Dec 3, 2015
Promo Communications

It was standing room only at the Limelight Hotel, where the development team gave its pitch. Gorsuch Haus would be built at the historic Lift 1A site. It's a two-acre parcel owned by the Aspen Skiing Company. The group Norway Island LLC has a contract to purchase the land and develop it, building a multi-level building with a 61-room hotel, restaurant and lift plaza. The plaza, near a new chair lift, would include a ticket office and a space for the local ski club. The building would be located along a ski run and would include 75,000 square feet of floor area.

Cross Currents-Gorsuch Haus

By Jan 31, 2017
Gorsuch Haus

Gorsuch Haus is a proposed 60-room lodge at the base of Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain. In September, the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to advise City Council to deny approval. Since then, the developers have made some changes to the size and scale of the project.