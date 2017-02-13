Gorsuch in front of council tonight

Aspen City Council is taking another look at a large development proposal for the base of Aspen mountain Monday night.

The controversial Gorsuch Haus has drawn criticism for the size of the planned hotel and the placement of a plaza at the bottom of the 1A chairlift.

The planning commission voted 6-0 recommending denial of the project because of its size. The hotel would stretch more than one city block and spill on to South Aspen, Hill, and Summit streets.

In order to build the hotel, commercial space, a new ski lift, and affordable housing units, the land in question would need to be re-zoned. City planning staff believes that the project needs more review, and suggests that council delay or table the public hearing.