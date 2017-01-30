Group aims to bring affordable electric cars to the valley

A motley crew of nonprofits and town governments wants to see affordable, electric cars in the valley.

It’s led by the Carbondale energy non-profit, CLEER, and includes the likes of Eagle County, Garfield Clean Energy and the City of Aspen.

The group recently asked local auto dealers what kind of prices on electric vehicles they could guarantee prospective buyers, should the dealers buy in bulk. They have until Feb. 23 to answer.

If the dealers buy electric vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Volt in bulk, they can pass those savings onto the customer, who will also be able to take advantage of state and federal tax credits.

CLEER will advertise the program and hopefully get buyers interested. The end goal is fewer gas-guzzling cars on the road, and business for local auto dealers.