Half done: Three land use ordinances approved by council

After five hours of review, Aspen City Council Monday passed three ordinances that will change the character of the city’s downtown core.

New developments will be restricted to two stories tall, and all free market residential is banned from the heart of the commercial core. The council voted to continue the meeting to Tuesday when it will vote on ordinances regarding developers’ obligation to parking and affordable housing.

The final ordinance of the moratorium involving the preservations of view planes has been delayed until March. Also Tuesday night, council will vote on an ordinance that extends a development moratorium a couple of weeks so that there is no window for land use applications to be submitted before the ordinance goes into effect.

