Hauenstein goes into runoff well-funded

The runoff election for Aspen City Council between Torre and Ward Hauenstein is more like a “reset” than an extension of the May 2 election.

Unregistered voters have until May 15 to get their information into the city clerk. Eligible voters must live in the city at least 22 days prior to the June 6 election. Absentee ballots can be requested online through June 2.

Those wishing to contribute to candidate’s campaigns can start fresh, even if they already gave the maximum allotment of $250 in the spring election. Hauenstein outraised all other council candidates this year with a total of $9,014. He still has around $3,000 on hand, which he is allowed to use in the runoff election. Torre raised $5,012 and reported $390 in the bank the week before the election. Final campaign finance reports from all candidates from the spring election are due June 1.

Mail ballots will be sent to all voters again, or they may cast their ballots in person at the city clerk's office beginning May 22.