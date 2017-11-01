Hayden Kennedy's memory honored in public lands fund

Friends and family will remember Carbondale native Hayden Kennedy at a memorial service this weekend.

Kennedy was a talented professional climber and spent most of his 27 years in wild places. His family has set up a fund in his name to protect public lands. They have partnered with a national advocacy organization and Kennedy’s two sponsors, Patagonia and Black Diamond.

In early October, Kennedy and his girlfriend Inge Perkins were caught in an avalanche while skiing in the Montana backcountry. Perkins was killed in the slide; Kennedy took his own life shortly afterwards.

A private memorial service is set for this Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School.