Hickenlooper considers calling special session for transportation funding

By 1 hour ago

Gov. Hickenlooper talks to reporters in his office during the 2017 legislative session.
Credit Bente Birkeland

State lawmakers may come back to the capitol sooner than expected. Gov. John Hickenlooper is considering calling a special legislative session to, among other things, address transportation funding.

 


The Governor said there are two main drivers for a possible special session. First, lawmakers failed to pass a bi-partisan measure to send a transportation ballot question to voters this fall to get more money for roads. Second, the legislature didn’t fund the Colorado Energy Office.  

“Well, in a special session you have a little more time and maybe bills can be assigned to where they get a fair hearing…have the media and therefore the entire state see who is saying what, sometimes you get a more fair hearing by doing something like that,” Hickenlooper said. 

Hickenlooper said he will only bring lawmakers back if he thinks it’ll be worth the time and money and will get something done. He last called a special session five years ago.

Tags: 
Gov. Hickenlooper
Gov. John Hickenlooper
transportation funding
colorado legislative session
special legislative session

Related Content

Speaker Of The House Breaks Down 2017 Colorado Legislative Session

By 2 hours ago

Despite some setbacks, Colorado lawmakers are praising the now completed 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers avoided major funding cuts to hospitals and took a step toward jump-starting condominium developments. But they failed to send a measure to voters that sought to raise the state’s sales tax to fund road infrastructure repair.

Bente Birkeland spoke with Democratic Speaker of the House Chrisanta Duran about some of the major pieces of legislation that passed through the Democratic House and Republican Senate.

In Colorado, It's Still The Wild West For Home-Grown Marijuana

By & Apr 4, 2017

Neighborly disputes are nothing new. There’s the dog next door that poops on your lawn. The house that throws loud backyard parties. The guy down the block who always plows through the stop sign.

But in Colorado, the introduction of legal, home-grown marijuana has elevated tension among neighbors to a whole new level.

Because of gaps in the state constitutional amendments that legalized cultivation of the drug for recreational and medical purposes -- and in the ensuing rules that sought to regulate it further -- some rural pockets in Colorado are seeing large-scale cooperative marijuana grow operations sprout up with little oversight.

Hickenlooper talks broadband, transportation

By Jan 10, 2017

Improving roads, easing traffic congestion and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins Wednesday.