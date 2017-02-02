Hickenlooper heads to Cuba

Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in Cuba this weekend to try to build up a trading relationship with that country. 

He said that’ll be especially important if any trade agreements change with Mexico under the Trump administration. Mexico is one of Colorado’s largest international trading partners.

Hickenlooper said he will meet with Cuban government officials and industry leaders. He said he especially wants to position Colorado companies to take advantage of the tourism market that will open up. He said there has been a lot of discussion about adventure recreation such as bike and fishing tours.

“We have some of the top companies and firms,” Hickenlooper said. “That niche of the tourism industry, we probably have as great a concentration as anyone.”

While not an expert on American Cuban relations, he said those experts have told him they expect the Cuban government to move in the right direction, which he hopes could lead to another strong trading partner for Colorado. 

