Hickenlooper signs $26 billion state budget

By 13 minutes ago


Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the state’s roughly $26 billion budget into law on Friday. 

The budget received widespread support -- even though it didn’t put as much money into key programs as many wanted. Lawmakers were able to work around a more than half billion dollar shortfall and avoid deep cuts to hospitals. Gov. John Hickenlooper said the compromise bill to avoid the cuts was crucial to the overall budget.

“[It] allowed us to avoid a lot of draconian decisions that were in the original budget,” Hickenlooper said.

A bipartisan committee crafts the budget, and lawmakers praised the model for allowing the budget to come together in time and in balance. It goes into effect July 1. Hickenlooper didn’t veto any parts of the budget. Healthcare makes up the largest share of spending, followed by education.

Tags: 
Bente Birkeland
Gov. Hickenlooper
Gov. John Hickenlooper
state

Related Content

Speaker Of The House Breaks Down 2017 Colorado Legislative Session

By May 16, 2017

Despite some setbacks, Colorado lawmakers are praising the now completed 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers avoided major funding cuts to hospitals and took a step toward jump-starting condominium developments. But they failed to send a measure to voters that sought to raise the state’s sales tax to fund road infrastructure repair.

Bente Birkeland spoke with Democratic Speaker of the House Chrisanta Duran about some of the major pieces of legislation that passed through the Democratic House and Republican Senate.

After Deadly House Explosion In Colorado, New Oil And Gas Regulations Could Be Likely

By May 2, 2017

Colorado energy regulators are trying to quell the public’s fears after a house built near an oil and gas well exploded, killing two men. The explosion happened in the small community of Firestone, thirty miles north of Denver, where oil and gas wells are common.  State officials are still investigating the explosion and don’t know what caused it.

Bente Birkeland talked to statehouse reporters Ed Sealover with the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com about the tragedy and what it could mean for future oil and gas legislation.

The Reporter Two-Way: Following flowlines in Garfield County

By May 11, 2017

On April 17, an explosion north of Denver killed two men. Gas leaked from a nearby flowline and into the house they were in. Governor Hickenlooper has since given oil and gas operators around the state 30 days to check thousands of wells and miles of pipeline.

 

  Producer Christin Kay speaks with reporter Wyatt Orme about what this means locally.

 

 

 