Hickenlooper signs rolling coal bill into law

By 49 minutes ago

Credit colorado.gov

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a host of bills into law on Monday, including a measure to increase the fine for rolling coal.

 

Rolling coal happens when diesel truck drivers modify their engines so they can spew black exhaust and fumes on pedestrians, cyclists and diners at outdoor restaurants. Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Joan Ginal of Fort Collins said, in one case, it happened at a pro Hillary Clinton rally in his town.   

“I think it’s the start to ending this type of harassment that we didn’t know about until several years ago,” Ginal said.

The only way police could crack down on rolling coal was to enforce it under the drag racing statutes. The bill now increases the penalty from $35 to $100, but it no longer puts points against your license. Thursday is the deadline for bills to be signed into law.

Tags: 
Gov. Hickenlooper
Gov. John Hickenlooper
rolling coal
rolling coal bill
Rep. Joan Ginal
fort collins
Bente Birkeland

Related Content

Governor signs hospital provider fee bill, puts money into road funding

By May 31, 2017

One of the most significant pieces of legislation to come out of this year’s legislative session was signed into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 267 avoided deep cuts to hospitals and put about 2 billion dollars into road funding. 

 

Speaker Of The House Breaks Down 2017 Colorado Legislative Session

By May 16, 2017

Despite some setbacks, Colorado lawmakers are praising the now completed 2017 legislative session. Lawmakers avoided major funding cuts to hospitals and took a step toward jump-starting condominium developments. But they failed to send a measure to voters that sought to raise the state’s sales tax to fund road infrastructure repair.

Bente Birkeland spoke with Democratic Speaker of the House Chrisanta Duran about some of the major pieces of legislation that passed through the Democratic House and Republican Senate.