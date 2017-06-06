Hickenlooper signs rolling coal bill into law

Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a host of bills into law on Monday, including a measure to increase the fine for rolling coal.

Rolling coal happens when diesel truck drivers modify their engines so they can spew black exhaust and fumes on pedestrians, cyclists and diners at outdoor restaurants. Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Joan Ginal of Fort Collins said, in one case, it happened at a pro Hillary Clinton rally in his town.

“I think it’s the start to ending this type of harassment that we didn’t know about until several years ago,” Ginal said.

The only way police could crack down on rolling coal was to enforce it under the drag racing statutes. The bill now increases the penalty from $35 to $100, but it no longer puts points against your license. Thursday is the deadline for bills to be signed into law.