High-profile speakers give 2017 Colorado Mountain College commencement addresses

New graduates from Colorado Mountain College (CMC) received their diplomas this weekend. Commencement ceremonies were held on both Friday and Saturday.

This year included a notably high-profile lineup of speakers who delivered the commencement addresses.

Aspen Institute CEO Walter Isaacson delivered the commencement address at CMC’s Spring Valley Campus near Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Gov. John Hickenlooper spoke on Friday at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy graduation in Rifle. Bill Ritter Jr., a former governor, spoke at the Steamboat Springs campus on Saturday.

The speaker-lineup also included a former lieutenant governor, a best-selling author and a world-renowned photographer, among others.

It’s CMC’s 50th anniversary. The school has 11 locations that serve 20,000 students each year.