Highest state court hears grocery bag arguments

A screenshot of Andrea Bryan defending the City of Aspen's bag fee in front of the justices of the Colorado Supreme Court.
Credit Courtesy of www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/live

The Colorado Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about the City of Aspen’s fee on disposable grocery bags.

 

 

The case deals with a city ordinance that requires shoppers to pay 20 cents to use paper bags supplied by local grocery stores.

 

The nonprofit group “Colorado Union of Taxpayers” contends that the fee is actually a tax and, under Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) laws, should have gone to a vote.

 

Aspen assistant city attorney Andrea Bryan defended the charge. She said, because it’s not intended to generate revenue for the city, it’s not a tax.


“Aspen’s paper bag fee, under this court’s precedent, has all the characteristics of a TABOR-exempt fee,” she argued.

 

Bryan said the funds collected are used for specific waste-reduction services.

 

Both the Colorado Court of Appeals and a 9th Judicial District judge previously agreed with the City of Aspen.

 

The state’s highest court does not have a set timeframe to make a ruling.

 

