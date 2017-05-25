How Libya Is Connected To The Manchester Bombing

In Manchester, England, police have arrested eight people in connection with Monday night’s bombing at Manchester Arena. The investigation has also extended to Libya.

The bomber, Salman Abedi, spent three weeks there, and returned just days before the attack. Abedi’s father and brother have also been detained by Libyan authorities.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with the Guardian’s Libya correspondent Chris Stephen (@reportingLibya) about the connection between Libya and Manchester bombing.

