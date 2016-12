A famed holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life was originally released in 1946. Produced and directed by Frank Capra, it’s based on the short story The Greateset Gift.

The film is now among the most popular in American cinema and has become traditional viewing during the Christmas season. This December, the local organization Hudson Reed Ensemble, put on multiple live radio performances of it. Now, Aspen Public Radio is rebroadcasting them for your holiday time enjoyment.

First part of "It's a Wonderful Life"