Latest Art Base exhibition explores outer space

By Claire Woodcock 23 minutes ago

Brian Colley, I Throw Myself At Nothing, Acrylic on Panel

Three artists, all with connections to the Roaring Fork Valley, will launch Basalt’s Art Base into space with a unique group exhibit.

 

Illustrator Brian Colley, sculptor John Cohorst and printmaker Andrew Rice are all virtuosos fascinated by the universe as seen through the lens of the astronaut. Their works will be showcased in a new joint exhibit titled Ideas on the Infinite.

 

Rice grew up in the valley and teaches printmaking in the art department at the University of Utah. He describes his characterization of the astronaut as “psychological” and “existential.”

 

“He’s got this suit. And this suit is what helps keep him alive, but it’s also what prevents him from accessing his environment. It’s sort of like a dichotomy that he exists within,” said Rice.  

The opening reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Another reception will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

 

Tags: 
art base
The Art Base
brian colley
john cohorst
andrew rice

Related Content

Cross Currents-Art Base and Hudson Reed Ensemble

By Dec 7, 2016

This week on Cross Currents, the Art Base has an opening Friday evening featuring Isa Catto's latest work.

“The Looking Glass” at Art Base continues

By Jul 14, 2016
Courtesy Photo

Lynn Goldsmith’s “The Looking Glass” exhibit continues at the Art Base in Basalt. The show features wildly distorted self-portraits, in which Goldsmith contorts her body. Some photos look pastoral — others are straight out of a Tim Burton Film.

Art Base head reflects after first year

By Sep 14, 2016
Patrick Fort / Aspen Public Radio

  Genna Moe has been a mainstay in the Roaring Fork Valley arts community for almost ten years. She ran children’s programs at the Aspen Art Museum. She worked at the Wheeler Opera House.