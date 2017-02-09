Latest Art Base exhibition explores outer space

Three artists, all with connections to the Roaring Fork Valley, will launch Basalt’s Art Base into space with a unique group exhibit.

Illustrator Brian Colley, sculptor John Cohorst and printmaker Andrew Rice are all virtuosos fascinated by the universe as seen through the lens of the astronaut. Their works will be showcased in a new joint exhibit titled Ideas on the Infinite.

Rice grew up in the valley and teaches printmaking in the art department at the University of Utah. He describes his characterization of the astronaut as “psychological” and “existential.”

“He’s got this suit. And this suit is what helps keep him alive, but it’s also what prevents him from accessing his environment. It’s sort of like a dichotomy that he exists within,” said Rice.

The opening reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Another reception will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.