Laugh Fest brings big comics to Aspen

By Claire Woodcock 29 minutes ago


Laugh Fest kicks off Tuesday night with local and national comedians stepping up to the mic throughout the week.

 

The Wheeler Opera House is bringing in its biggest lineup yet for the 7th annual Laugh Fest. Local comedians will test the mic on Tuesday. Then Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho, Adam Devine and Kevin Nealon will take the stage.

 

Aspen City Council’s expansion of the Wheeler’s budget has given executive director Gena Buhler the chance to be more selective with choosing acts. She said just having these headliners in Aspen will really benefit the community.

 

“They're skiing and they're walking around and they're shopping and they're really seeing what we are as Aspen. And then they pull that into the show a little bit too.”

For more information on ticket prices through the Wheeler Wins program, visit wheeleroperahouse.com.

 

