Lawmakers work together to pass bills to curb Colorado's opioid crisis

By 19 minutes ago


President Trump recently declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency. Colorado lawmakers are poised to take more action on the topic than ever before.

 


Lawmakers agreed to a slate of bills this week aimed at curbing Colorado’s opioid crisis. Advocates say they’ve never seen more engagement or thoughtfulness on the issue from both political parties. Dr. Robert Valuck heads the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

 

“The attention has never been higher and that’s both good and bad,” Valuck said. “The reason is because we have a very serious public health problem. But the attention being paid to it now is really one of the only things you will see at any level of government where partisan politics largely get checked at the door.”

 

Four of the six bills passed the interim committee on opioid use unanimously. As a whole, Valuck said the bills will work together to make a big difference covering many facets of the problem from educating health care providers to getting more treatment options.

 

Tags: 
Bente Birkeland
opioids
opioid crisis
state
Colorado's opioid crisis
Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention
Dr. Robert Valuck

Related Content

Broadband issues are on the ballot this election

By 23 hours ago
http://ventureburn.com/

Turnout is expected to be low for the Nov. 7 election. That’s largely because there is no statewide ballot question to help generate excitement for or against an issue.

Lawmakers Contend With Colorado’s Skyrocketing Individual Health Costs

By Oct 23, 2017

A group of Colorado lawmakers are working to lower health insurance premiums for residents on the individual market created in the wake of the Affordable Care Act. Rates are predicted to rise 34 percent on average next year. There are concerns that healthy people will opt out of coverage and that could cause rates to rise even higher as the insurance risk pool thins out.

Bob Collins, a small business owner and the father of three in Thornton, said the rise will cost him $18,000 to cover his family next year. That’s a significant increase to what he pays now.

Hickenlooper back from India trip

By Oct 24, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper is back from a two-week trade trip to India. The focus was tech start-ups and entrepreneurship.