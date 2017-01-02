Lines of jets mark busy season at airport

Planes wait in line to take off Monday morning at the Aspen airport.
Credit Aspen Public Radio News

A busy holiday season in Aspen had more people than ever moving through the airport.

Airport director John Kinney said the airport saw more traffic on all fronts, including the number of flights, passengers and rental car customers. Airlines increased the number of flights to 40 per day for peak season, which runs from mid-December through the third week in January.

Monday, all commercial flights were at capacity, which Kinney estimates means about 5,600 passengers moving through the terminal.

Real-time numbers of private plane traffic were not available, but Kinney said that annually, such corporate operations outnumber commercial by a ratio of about 15 to 1.

 

