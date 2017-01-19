Local groups take protests to the streets, slopes

Julie Zats and MIndy Vernon with Women for Wild Lands make a sign for the March on Denver. There is also an event planned in Aspen, called the Million Women Ski/March.
Credit courtesy of Women for Wild Lands

President-elect Trump takes the oath of office today, prompting several local groups to take to the streets — and slopes — tomorrow.

 


Some locals plan to join groups from across the country for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, and several events are scheduled closer to home.

The grassroots movement Women for Wild Lands will join the Women’s March on Denver demonstration. Organizer Julie Wille said former state Sen. Gail Schwartz will be joining the group.

“She was really excited about supporting women and supporting public lands, because that is something that she really believes in,” Wille said.  

 

In Carbondale, activists will gather at The Goat restaurant at 9 a.m. for Alice’s March for Women and Land.

Aspen’s Million Women Ski and March kicks off with sign-making at the art museum at 11 a.m. Participants will then take to the slopes for a lap on Aspen Mountain before marching through town to a local bar.

 

